TD Securities Cuts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$13.81 on Thursday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a one year low of C$10.73 and a one year high of C$20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.74. The firm has a market cap of $560.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

