TD Securities Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.75 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.24.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock opened at C$15.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

