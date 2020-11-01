Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 997 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

