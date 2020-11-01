Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 386 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW opened at $497.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.37. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.27 and a 200-day moving average of $422.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

