Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 2,802 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $220.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.61.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

