Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,761 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $38,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $2,237,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,018,630.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day moving average of $433.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

