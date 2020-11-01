Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,560 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 123.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $89.93 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

