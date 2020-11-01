Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $932.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $988.67 and a 200 day moving average of $967.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,119.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

