Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 176.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,045 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $273,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

