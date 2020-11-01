Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $102.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.55 and a 52-week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

