Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,729,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,537,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSX by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CSX by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,327,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,508,000 after purchasing an additional 452,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 281,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CSX by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,653,000 after purchasing an additional 692,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $78.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

