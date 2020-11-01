Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International accounts for about 1.4% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Choice Hotels International worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.79.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $87.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

