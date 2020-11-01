Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 14,799 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41.

