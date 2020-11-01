Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $969,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $305.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.33 and its 200 day moving average is $303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock worth $44,372,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

