Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $1.28 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1,320.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $398,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,010 shares of company stock worth $2,240,915 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $69.65 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. Research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

