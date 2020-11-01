Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

