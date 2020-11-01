Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after buying an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,645,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

