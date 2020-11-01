Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.