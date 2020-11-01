Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 8,089 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.23 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

