Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 24,998 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 548.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

SEIC stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.95.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.