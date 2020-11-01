Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Buys 1,849 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock valued at $23,440,921 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

