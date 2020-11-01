Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after acquiring an additional 331,843 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $342.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.73 and its 200 day moving average is $318.57. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $16,418,197. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

