T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,564,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,059,000 after purchasing an additional 216,521 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 95,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $109.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

