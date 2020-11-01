Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $671.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDX. BidaskClub cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

