Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €107.69 ($126.70).

Shares of SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.20. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

