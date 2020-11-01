Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $37.59 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

