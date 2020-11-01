SVB Leerink Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $370.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $345.00 to $370.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.85 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.40.

ANTM stock opened at $272.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.75. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

