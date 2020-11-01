Superior Industries International (SUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.31). Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.74 million.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.41. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.