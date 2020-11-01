Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suburban Propane Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 137.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Suburban Propane Partners to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of SPH opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.