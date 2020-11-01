Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TransUnion Call Options (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,023% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,572. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 31.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

