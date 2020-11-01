Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Newell Brands Call Options (NYSE:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 2,446 call options.

NYSE NWL opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,374,000 after buying an additional 556,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,269,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,198,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,325,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 505,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,274,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 498,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,535,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 576,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

