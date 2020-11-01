Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 309,380 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 128,908 call options.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 98.2% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 82.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.