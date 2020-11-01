Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Covanta Call Options (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,423 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 991% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329,540 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,940,000. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,260 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Covanta by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 116,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covanta by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 849,396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covanta will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

