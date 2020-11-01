Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Down 9.7% After Insider Selling

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.43. Approximately 2,396,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,717,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Specifically, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 736,154 shares of company stock worth $21,587,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,488,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 307.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 483,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 242,407 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

