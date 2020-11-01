Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

