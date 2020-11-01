Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSNF. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hammerson from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Hammerson has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

