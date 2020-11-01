Stifel Nicolaus Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.45.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $74,857.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.