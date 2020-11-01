Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $475.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $397.10.

DexCom stock opened at $319.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.93, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a one year low of $150.41 and a one year high of $456.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $392.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.04.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $219,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

