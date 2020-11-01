Sterling Construction (STRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Sterling Construction has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. On average, analysts expect Sterling Construction to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.31.

STRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sterling Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

