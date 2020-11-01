Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 519.87 ($6.79).

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 351.80 ($4.60) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.00. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.96.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

