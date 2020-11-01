SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $32.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 129.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 52,085 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.