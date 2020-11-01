SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $32.32 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,823,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in SSR Mining by 2,101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594,582 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 489,196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SSR Mining by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 737,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $4,743,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

