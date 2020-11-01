SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) and ABM Industries (OTCMKTS:ABM) Financial Contrast

SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSLJ.com and ABM Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSLJ.com $16.32 million 0.01 -$23.72 million N/A N/A ABM Industries $6.50 billion 0.36 $127.40 million $2.05 16.94

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.com.

Profitability

This table compares SSLJ.com and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSLJ.com N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries -0.08% 10.85% 4.22%

Risk and Volatility

SSLJ.com has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABM Industries has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SSLJ.com and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSLJ.com 0 0 0 0 N/A ABM Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given ABM Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than SSLJ.com.

Summary

ABM Industries beats SSLJ.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSLJ.com

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

