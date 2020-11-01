SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Trims Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440,590 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.11% of Ultrapar Participações worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,533.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 575,782 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,102.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 105,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 100,352 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 94,584 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGP opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

