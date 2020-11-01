SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 127,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,000. Zillow Group comprises approximately 1.4% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Zillow Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 623,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ Z opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total transaction of $159,160.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $622,749.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,787,806 shares of company stock worth $145,499,943. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

