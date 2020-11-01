SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

