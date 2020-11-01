SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after buying an additional 361,440 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBR opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

