SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 464,525 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,525 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $38,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 2,698.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 962,521 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Natura &Co by 81.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 487,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 218,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth $2,352,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter worth $1,688,000.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.08 million.

Natura &Co Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

