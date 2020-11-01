SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 28,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 184,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.9% during the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 140166 lowered D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

