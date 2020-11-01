SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Reduces Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512,582 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,158,000 after buying an additional 8,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 44,696,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,624,000 after buying an additional 2,655,014 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 28,600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,134,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,056,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,346,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,039,000 after purchasing an additional 406,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itaú Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

