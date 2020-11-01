SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Reduces Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,866 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $731.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.19. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $796.70.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

